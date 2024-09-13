Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.72 and traded as high as C$9.51. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 49,094 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$584.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5351382 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$784,000.00. In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60. Also, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$784,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,170. 23.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.