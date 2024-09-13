Bittensor (TAO) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $301.99 or 0.00507758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $69.46 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,379,359. The last known price of Bittensor is 289.046814 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $63,916,823.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

