BITICA COIN Hits One Day Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $725.49 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.20 or 0.99942493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055412 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,122,025,721 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999888 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

