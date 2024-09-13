BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.93 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,474.02 or 0.99946185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,121,881,714 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999888 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

