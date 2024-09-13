BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.87 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.62 or 0.99996023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,121,655,344 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000353 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

