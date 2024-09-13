BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 5.2%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.49 and last traded at $110.42. Approximately 402,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 713,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.84 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

