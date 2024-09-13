bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.52

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.52 and last traded at $122.52, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.52.
Separately, UBS Group raised bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.
