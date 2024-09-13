Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

BIOX opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

