Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 351 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Diodes’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

