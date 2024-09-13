Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 250 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

