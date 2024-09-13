Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 250 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %
ARW stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.