Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $167.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.