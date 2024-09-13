Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,555 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.11 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

