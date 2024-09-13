Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

