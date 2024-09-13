Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

