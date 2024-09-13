Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,818,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

