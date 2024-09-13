Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM opened at $211.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

