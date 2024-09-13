Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in GATX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GATX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,073,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $136.38 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.