Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $230.70 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.