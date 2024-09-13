Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $371.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its 200 day moving average is $354.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.