Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 29,990 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.83% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 525,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 405,366 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

