Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

