Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BNTC has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

