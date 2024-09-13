BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLIAQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get BB Liquidating alerts:

About BB Liquidating

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.