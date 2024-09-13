Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 227.0% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Hold”.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
