Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 3,298,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,350,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

