Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.