Barclays Downgrades Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to Underweight

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $181.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

NYSE GRMN opened at $182.73 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.88.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

