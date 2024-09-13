Barclays Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $700.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.36.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,114. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.33 and a 200-day moving average of $522.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MSCI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.