Bank of America Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

