Bank of America Increases Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $124.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

