Bancor (BNT) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Bancor (BNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $60.04 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,474.02 or 0.99946185 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,939,310 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,939,310.28377295. The last known price of Bancor is 0.47547424 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $2,352,231.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.