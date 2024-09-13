Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 749,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,304.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

