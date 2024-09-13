B. Riley Comments on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.01). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.97) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRDN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,195,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 69,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 469,804 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

