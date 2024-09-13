Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.
About Axfood AB (publ)
