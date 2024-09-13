AvocadoCoin Price Reaches $218.97 on Top Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $28,080.85 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 78.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for $218.97 or 0.00362554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

