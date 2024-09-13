Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

RNA opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,790. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

