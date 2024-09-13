Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Robeco Schweiz AG’s 2nd Largest Position

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,423 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 3.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.33% of Autodesk worth $173,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.28.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,029,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

