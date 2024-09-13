Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) PT Raised to $23.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AURA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

