AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
AudioCodes Stock Performance
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AudioCodes by 37.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
