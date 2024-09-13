Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 4,380 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($29,211.46).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,580.88).

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,826.99).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 4,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £9,040 ($11,821.63).

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,627.04).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.34. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.58). The company has a market cap of £33.99 million, a PE ratio of -441.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

