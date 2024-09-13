Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVE AEP opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.03003 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Engineered Products

In other Atlas Engineered Products news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$253,500.00. 16.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

