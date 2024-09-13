ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. ATI has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in ATI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

