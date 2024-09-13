ATB Capital Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.69.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4633124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total transaction of C$1,074,049.58. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total value of C$1,074,049.58. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,152 shares of company stock worth $3,945,326. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

