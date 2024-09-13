Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $18.04 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

