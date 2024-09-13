ASOS (LON:ASC) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £510.03 million, a PE ratio of -215.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.32. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 328.84 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 453.80 ($5.93).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

