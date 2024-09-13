ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $751.38

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $751.38, but opened at $770.03. ASML shares last traded at $762.34, with a volume of 458,650 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $903.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ASML by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

