ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $800.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $903.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $946.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

