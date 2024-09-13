ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $620.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $679.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.04. ASM International has a 1-year low of $375.35 and a 1-year high of $813.23. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

