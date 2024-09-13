Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28.

Get Ashford alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.