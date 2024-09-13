Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 44.9% in August

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

ACNT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

About Ascent Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.