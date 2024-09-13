Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 44.9% in August

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ascent Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
ACNT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter.
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
